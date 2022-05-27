The Standard

More arrests as crime squad targets criminal networks across western Victoria

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated May 27 2022 - 3:41am, first published 2:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crime squad making arrests targeting criminal networks

The police Western Region Crime Squad continues to make inroads into cross-jurisdictional offending after a firearms search warrant was executed in the Casterton district mid this week.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.