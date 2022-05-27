The Standard

Tehan calls for answers on why The Lookout was overlooked for funding

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated May 27 2022 - 6:23am, first published 6:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

This is another example of the need for The Lookout project to go ahead.

- Dan Tehan
ANSWERS NEED: Wannon incumbent Dan Tehan has called on the state government to explain why it failed to fund The Lookout. Picture: Morgan Hancock

Funding is urgently needed to ensure there are residential rehabilitation and withdrawal beds available in the south-west, according to Western Region Alcohol and Drug centre director Geoff Soma.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.