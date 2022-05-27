AN annual lawn bowls tournament is offering significant prize-money as organisers strive to elevate its standing.
Dunkeld will host a one-day triples competition on Saturday with $5000 up for grabs.
Bowlers from across the state have been split into four pools and will vie for spots in the Iven Field Memorial Triples grand final.
Dunkeld bowler Stephen Field, who will compete in the tournament, said the Western District Playing Area-aligned club was always looking for ways to attract high-quality players to the region.
"Essentially how the event started off was dad, in about 2008, wanted to set up a tournament at the club which brought in the best bowlers from around Victoria to Dunkeld," he said.
"He put $1000 into the prize-money and he called it the Dunkeld 1000.
"We had some great bowlers and the competition kept on going and going and about five years ago dad actually died - he had cancer - and before he died the club decided to change the name of the competition to the Iven Field Memorial which was a nice gesture.
"It continued to grow and the prize-money has continued to grow but this year the club decided to really take the event to a whole other level.
"Essentially through the efforts of Chris Burrell and the match committee, the club has raised a huge amount of money.
"It's now a $5000 purse to win which is pretty massive for just a one-day event."
Field said the format was two-bowl triples over 14 ends with teams split into four sections before crossovers for finals.
Play will start at 9am with the competition to wrap up about 5pm.
"We've assembled a great field; it's by far the strongest field that has ever played here for anything with state players and the best bowlers from the district, including bowlers from Warrnambool and so forth," he said.
"It's going to be live-streamed with professional commentators as well.
"The players will get looked after pretty well with breakfast, lunch and dinner and that makes them pretty happy. The idea of the event is to make it really upbeat and fun. There's music going during the day and it's about having a good time and will be quite colourful too."
Dunkeld joined the Western District Playing Area two seasons ago and had immediate success, winning division two in 2020-21 to earn elevation to division one.
It lost a thrilling 2021-22 division one grand final to City Memorial Red in March.
