TERANG Mortlake is preparing for a number of weeks without goal shooter Eboni Knights as she battles a calf injury.
The recruit, who joined the Hampden league in the off-season, was hurt in the warm-up prior to the Bloods' loss to North Warrnambool Eagles last round.
She managed a couple of minutes on court before the injury forced her to the sidelines.
Bloods coach Sharon Kenna expects Knights to miss anywhere from two to four weeks, including on Saturday against Portland at Hanlon Park.
She said Knights' absence forced changes.
"It is a big loss," Kenna said.
"I had Rhi (Davis) playing in defence with Maddie (Solly) and Rhi is now having to go into goals so I've had to re-jig the whole back line a bit so that's going to make things a little bit harder.
"I have brought May Suhan up into A grade. She's been playing defence in div one.
"She came on on Saturday, was just thrown on after she'd played a full game in div one. She was on the bench and Eboni came off in the first two minutes and she got thrown straight into the game."
Kenna, whose side is 2-4 after six rounds, said selection had been a juggling act in the early part of the season.
"Up until the Warrnambool game where we lost by two goals, we were playing good netball and tracking along well," she said.
"But, like every other club, we've been hit by COVID or flu and we've had people away and injuries. We haven't been able to get a run (at it) - we get one player back and then someone else is out.
"We're trying to get some momentum happening and it's been a bit difficult."
Kenna, an experienced coach in her first season at the Bloods, is wary of Portland (3-3) on the back of consecutive wins.
She said the Bloods had taken a step back the past two weeks and were eager to build connection.
"We have to try and regather some composure on court and go back to basics," Kenna said. "We were doing really good mid-court defence and that has gone by the wayside the past two weeks.
"I know it's because things have been thrown around and we haven't had full teams but we have to adjust to that."
