Panmure mentor Jess Rohan says her squad is ready to give its all against up-and-coming outfit Dennington.
The Bulldogs are in favourable form, dropping just one match against top-two side Merrivale last month. Rohan said the loss was central in highlighting some of the team's weaknesses.
"Having the loss, we weren't absolutely disappointed by it," the co-coach said. "It kind of showed us what we had to learn and different things to improve on.
"We need to be putting more pressure over that ball and trying to get more turnovers to score off."
The squad is aiming to stretch a four-game win streak against Dennington on Saturday, before running up against an unbeaten Nirranda.
"(Dennington's) quite young but are a tough side," Rohan said. "I said to the girls, 'we need to come out and push those four quarters, make sure we give it everything'. I'm sure Dennington will put a big fight up against us at their home ground."
The Bulldogs welcome under 17 talent Amy Jones into its squad this week, Jones taking the eighth spot on the bench.
"It'll be great for her to come up and have that experience," Rohan said. "Like training with us girls on game day, what we do with our run-throughs."
Rohan said Jones was "a goer".
"(Amy's) a beautiful defender, she can play really anywhere though," she said. "I had a chat to (co-coach) Kim (Jamieson) and said we have to get this girl up and running in the seniors and get her prepared."
With the off-season recruitment of Millie Mahony, Laura Roberts and Amelia Bant spread across the thirds, Rohan believes the pieces are finally coming together.
"We all get along nicely and all support each other and back each other up," she said. "Just seeing that all on-and-off court is really nice to see as a coach. (Laura's) a little jet, her working in centre with Lisa (Pender) and the girls down the attacking end, it's looking really nice. Amelia (Bant) is in defence with myself and we're finally start to gel as well."
Further flexibility with Rohan's ability to shift into goals, a role she played in juniors, is also gifting the Bulldogs another strength to its rotations.
"It's just something to break it up," Rohan said. "Me and Abby (Sheehan) can sort of play anywhere on court so we tend to, if Abby's having an off game, I'll move down there and try and pop some goals up."
Rohan said Sheehan's absence during its round five match against Timboon was largely felt.
"She's a massive asset for our side, and she and Millie (Mahony) are finally starting to gel together," she said.
Dennington and Panmure face off from 1.50pm on Saturday.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
