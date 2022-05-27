The Standard

Panmure ready to pounce over Dennington in round eight match up

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated May 27 2022 - 7:08am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NEW BLOOD: Laura Roberts has proven a gun in Panmure's A grade mid court. Picture: Anthony Brady

Panmure mentor Jess Rohan says her squad is ready to give its all against up-and-coming outfit Dennington.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.