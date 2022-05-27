Merrivale big man Manny Sandow believes the competitiveness of the Warrnambool and District league is evening out with several clubs making strides to start the year.
Sandow's Tigers just edged out Dennington in round seven, while upcoming opposition Russells Creek had a similar outcome against Allansford.
The Tigers' assistant playing coach said early-season results were showing more competitiveness across the board.
"Previous years you're looking and seeing 200-point results every week," Sandow, 27, said.
"This year, I think it's pretty rare to see 100-point results, it's a more even competition. It's probably a credit to your Denningtons, your Allansfords and the work they're doing internally.
"It's a lot more enjoyable to play. Everyone wants to play close games, they're the ones you get up for."
Sandow said it meant every team had to be playing its best football any given week to get the four points.
"Bloody oath it's good, because you know if you're down that 10 per cent or if you're not playing up to that ability and what you've been working on, you're going to get absolutely punished by everyone," he said.
The former Maskell Medallist, who returned to his junior club from South Warrnambool in 2020, said he was enjoying developing a different side to his game this year.
"Sort of depends on the match, I'm playing a bit more forward than last year with the addition of (Matt) Hausler," he said.
"He gives me a bit of chop out so I'm sort of playing 60-40 ruck-forward roughly. I've been rucking a while so got used to that, so developing another string to my bow with the forward craft has been really fun."
Merrivale will welcome back playing coach Josh Sobey for its top-five meeting with Russells Creek on Saturday, along with the competition's leading goal kicker Nathan Krepp (23).
"Obviously 'Sobes' being coach, he's just a pretty vocal sort of player, he'll ensure we maintain our structures," Sandow said. "And 'Kreppy' just gives you that other avenue to goal, he's an experienced forward and just knows where the goals are."
Sandow said the Tigers had lifted their intensity at training this week, with the group focused on getting a better start against Creek after its pre-game warm-ups last round lacked energy.
"The excitement of playing a game like Creek, we're both aiming for that top-three spot, so intensity at training has been right up during the week," he said.
"We've been getting a few quick starts and last week probably just weren't quite as on in the warm ups.
"With the focus of intensity at training, I'll think we'll bring that to the warm up this week, bringing that game-like atmosphere so as soon as you step out for the first bounce, you're ready to go."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
