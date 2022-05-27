Warrnambool hobby trainer Ken Elford hopes his handy galloper Ashford Street can win a $130,000 restricted race for apprentice jockey Teo Nugent at Caulfield on Saturday.
Nugent, who rode Ashford Street to win a benchmark race at Warrnambool on May 5, only needs one more metropolitan winner to outride his claim and become a fully fledged senior jockey.
Advertisement
"It would be a wonderful result for Teo if Ashford Street can win," Elford said. "Teo is sitting on 79 winners. He just needs one more winner to outride his claim and I would be thrilled if he can achieve the milestone on Ashford Street.
"Teo is a great bloke. He's very respectful. I've known him since his days as a student at Brauer College. He's worked very hard and has been fully focused in his job as a jockey.
"Ashford Street is jumping in class on Saturday but he drops five kilograms in weight which gives him a big chance in the 1000 metre race. We've just taken Ashford Street along quietly since his last start second placing at Flemington."
Elford said it's always a tough task for horses from the western district to win races in Melbourne.
"I reckon once you go over the Barwon River in Geelong horses go quicker," he said. "It's not easy tackling the Melbourne trainers down in town.
"I admire the training deeds of Warrnambool trainers like Symon Wilde, Lindsey Smith and Tom Dabernig. They're top trainers and matching it with the Melbourne blokes. Symon has gone to the next level as a trainer as is shown by his results."
Ashford Street is the second favourite at odds of $3.80 to win the race.
Fellow local trainers Lindsey Smith, Symon Wilde, Simon Ryan, Tom Dabernig, Peter Chow, Maddi Raymond and Aaron Purcell have runners on the nine race program.
IN OTHER SPORT
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.