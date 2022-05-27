Warrnambool Seahawks coach Alex Gynes believes a date with ladder leaders Melbourne University is a "timely test" for his winning group.
The Seahawks (7-5) have won their past four but will be challenged by a 10-1 University outfit at The Arc on Saturday night. The match will be a litmus test for the home side, after losing to University by 24 points in round one.
"(University's) the benchmark so it's a great test to go up against the number one team on the ladder and see where we are at," Gynes said.
"They play a physical game, they get up the floor quickly and push the ball. Their spread across the board is really good; any one of them can impact the game.
"The Furphy brothers (Joe and Johnny) are a bit of a focus, but it's more a system they have and they get their scores from the defensive end.
"Defensive transitions are a big focus of ours and slowing their quick scores up the floor. If we can keep building on the momentum we have so far, we'll be in good stead."
Ollie Bidmade has taken over from an injured Gynes as the Seahawks' leading scorer (13.4 pg) and rebounder (8.8) in recent weeks, though it's his defensive acts that is most impressive according to the coach.
"We've challenged him all year and he's taken the other team's best offence player. The work he's doing on the defensive end is fantastic," Gynes said.
First-year Big V player Nathan Hardingham will miss through illness, with Ben Walters to return for the Seahawks.
"Ben's been training great, he's a bigger body and he works his tail off," Gynes said. "He'll give Sam (Byron), Riley (Nicolson) and James (Mitchell) a good rotation through there to defend their forwards."
Meanwhile, Warrnambool Mermaids' earlier fixture against Melbourne University is must-win if it's to stay in touch with finals.
The Mermaids appear near full-strength but will wait until Saturday morning to confirm their line up with some players hit with flu-like illnesses this week.
"It's a game we need to win if we're to keep in touch with everyone," coach Lee Primmer said. "You can't afford to drop too many games."
Though it defeated University by 16 points in the opening round - Katie O'Keefe's 27 points, 11 rebounds and seven steals the difference - Primmer is expecting a tougher challenge when the Grantley Bernard-coached side heads down the highway.
"That was their first game with a new coach, though he's been around for a long time," Primmer said. "He wouldn't have known much of us, he probably knew of Katie. But with Huddle, you can watch every game so he would have watched us and would be coming down with a plan."
Primmer said the Mermaids had to shut down University's top scorers, Amelia Smith (19.4ppg) and Emma O'Nial (16.5).
"It's got to be defence first," he said. "In the last two weeks we've given up too many against Mildura and Sherbrooke. Offensively we've had 73 and 67 so we've been able to score. We've just got to do some stops defensively."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
