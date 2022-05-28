The Standard

Hampden Football Netball League round seven: live coverage

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated May 28 2022 - 2:30am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hampden Football Netball League round seven: live coverage

Hampden league action resumes on Saturday with a blockbuster between North Warrnambool and South Warrnambool.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.