Hampden Football Netball League round seven: live coverage

Hampden league action resumes on Saturday with a blockbuster between North Warrnambool and South Warrnambool.
With WorkSafe's Country Club Program parallel to the fixture at Bushfield Recreation Reserve, former AFL coach and South Warrnambool figure Leon Cameron and 2016 AFL premiership player and fierce mental health advocate Tom Boyd will be key observers on the day, while former Australian Diamonds coach Norma Plummer will head court side.
Advertisement
It's shaping as an interesting clash between both senior footballers and netballers, with the Eagles eager to unseat their undefeated counterparts.
Meanwhile, Camperdown will be without key forward Sam Gordon for its home game against Warrnambool, while Koroit will unveil two debutantes against Port Fairy at Gardens Oval.
Cobden and Terang Mortlake make lengthy journeys to play Hamilton and Portland on rival territory.
Follow along with our live coverage here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.