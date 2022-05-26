Evie Dalton has a sunny outlook as she prepares to release her EP on Saturday.
Partly Sunny will be launched at Port Fairy Lecture Hall from 6pm.
Evie, who performs under the name Evie Mae, will be joined by a band including Flynn Gurry, Lewis Stone, Heidi Gass and Ian Leonard and support act Vee Parker.
Evie said the EP had five songs she co-wrote with Ms Gass over the past two or so years.
"We spent the time over lockdowns refining those songs and getting them ready to record," the 17-year-old said.
"Once we got the go ahead to record we did a few through the 2021 Moyne Sessions, which was really fun.
"We got Ian, Flynn and Lewis to play on them."
Evie also performed songs from the EP at Port Fairy Folk Festival in March as part of a new youth program.
Evie first took up playing keyboard when she was about eight, following by singing and guitar at 12.
She will continue working on writing new songs and performing.
Evie said she was interested in pursuing a career in music.
"I really want to make music my life and what I do," she said.
"I'm really interested in the production side of things."
She was given the opportunity to build production skills with Moyne Sessions sound engineer David Blake on other projects.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
