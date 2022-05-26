Police manhunt for wanted banned resident

Police are looking for an 18-year-old man banned from Hamilton after he was charged in relation to a vicious Casterton baseball bat home invasion.
Detective Senior Constable Nick Roberts, of the Hamilton police crime investigation unit, said officers stumbled on a group of persons of interest in Michelle Court about 2.30pm Thursday.
The 18-year-old was identified but fled on foot and remains wanted by police.
He was previously arrested, charged and remanded in custody after a home invasion at a Casterton home on April 21 involving a baseball bat.
The alleged victim suffered face and head injuries.
The young man later successfully applied for bail in court and was released with the condition that he was banned from attending Hamilton.
He has to live in Geelong.
A 21-year-old Casterton man remains in custody on remand charged with offences relating to the same incident.
Police also arrested a Hamilton young woman at Michelle Court on Thursday and she is expected to be charged in relation to the Casterton home invasion.
Police will allege she was present at the time of the offence, but investigations into her involvement and possible charges remain ongoing.
Her partner, a 27-year-old Hamilton man, was also arrested on Thursday at Michelle Court.
He was wanted on outstanding warrants in relation to allegations of handling stolen goods.
Also present and arrested was a 36-year-old Geelong man who was wanted in relation to petrol drive offs in Geelong.
He was charged and released on bail to appear in a Geelong court at a later date.
Hamilton police are expected to continue looking for the banned Hamilton resident on Friday.
Anyone with information is requested to contact the Hamilton police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
