A change in weather conditions brings success for region's anglers

What a turnaround we have seen this week for fishing conditions!
After blustery conditions forced offshore anglers to plan their next trip and then the complete opposite with near glass out conditions. Some great fish were caught this past week, so here we go.
As I mentioned, the offshore brigade was spoilt for conditions and this transpired into some quality captures.
Joey Bourke and Cam Pickett from the workshop had a field day fishing off Port Fairy, scoring eight shark.
With a mixture of gummy and school shark, the boys were left pretty busy. Joey caught the fish of the day with a school shark, weighing around 30kg.
It's great to see these big shark beginning to fire, especially coming into winter, which is the best time to target them right up and down our coast. They have been widespread from 50m right out to 400m of water - it just comes down to what else you want to catch too.
The crew onboard Intruder had a brilliant day fishing on the edge of the shelf, catching three shark, three tassie trump and a few other bottom reefies.
TJ Symons got fish of the day with a solid trump, weighing 10.48kg, which I'm sure would have put up quite the tussle like they usually do.
The tuna fishing has been insane the past week, especially for school fish.
Harry Linke and a mate headed off Portland on Tuesday, getting their bag of tuna and Harry landing his first school shark of 13kg. Harry said he's never seen so many patches of tuna and was surprised at how close they were after landing their last fish inside Lawrence Rocks.
The bigger fish are still mixed in with the school fish, so it's a lucky dip at the moment.
We have just introduced Billmark lures into our range of skirts, which have an excellent range of colours and head shapes available.
With the skill and tackle that anglers are now using, I think it's only a matter of time until we see a 200kg fish come in.
Port MacDonnell has still been producing some quality fish for those trolling skirts and cubing pilchards.
Extreme Marine charters landed an absolute slob of a fish, weighing in at 171kg on the ever-reliable Bonze Exocet in Paris colour.
The Hopkins River remains open, with a decent channel flowing into the ocean. This has brought with it plagues of small salmon into the system, which is a good sign for the mulloway hunters.
Typically, when these fish make their way into the system, the silver ghosts aren't too far behind them.
The tides have been pretty favourable also, with the better high tide being around tea time or a bit earlier.
I always like to focus a couple of hours before the peak of the tide and around an hour after it.
As long as there is some water movement down there, that seems to fire the bream up.
If you can sit around where the clean blue water meets the brown river water, that's a great place to start.
Casting soft plastics and Cranka Crabs up current and letting them flow back into the strike zone is a deadly technique.
The Glenelg River is fishing quite well for Mulloway down the bottom section of the river from Dry Creek to the mouth.
Taylor's Straight has seen some nice fish caught up to 13lb. In my opinion, these are the nicest size to eat as the flesh tends to be a lot firmer, as opposed to the smaller models. They also provide some great fights on lighter tackle, targeting bream or perch.
Shane Quinlan caught an absolute thumper perch which measured 57cm! Over the past couple of years, Shane has taken up targeting perch on live minnows under floats and has found how deadly this technique is. Anytime you can get a perch over 50cm, it's truly a fish of a lifetime.
The Hopkins and Merri rivers have begun to fish well for trout and we are seeing some crackers getting caught.
Luke Gercovich has been casting swimbaits after dark with great success, landing trout to 63cm so far.
As the water begins to get darker, the old favourite Rapala spotted dog and perch colours in the floating range will come into their own.
Over at Camperdown, Lake Purrumbete has continued to produce some nice redfin for those using lures and live minnow down deep. John Clements took the crew out from Ozfish TV in search of some tasty reddies. They weren't disappointed, landing fish to 40cm on a range of lures and baits. These fish tend to move around a bit following the contour of the bottom and will just keep coming through.
You'll get dry patches and then your rod will be bouncing non-stop.
Using your fish finder is paramount to work out what depth they are sitting in, and once you find that, it's a matter of setting up and waiting.
This weekend sees some moderate winds and medium swell but could still be ok if you want to head offshore to take advantage of the exceptional fishing we are having at the moment.
Some great tides around lunchtime on both Saturday and Sunday should see the lower estuaries get a beating.
Until next week, tight lines and best of luck.
