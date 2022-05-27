The Standard

A change in weather conditions brings success for region's anglers

By Corey McLaren
May 27 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BEST: TJ Symons claimed fish of the day honours, with a solid trump, weighing 10.48kg,

What a turnaround we have seen this week for fishing conditions!

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.