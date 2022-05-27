The Standard

Jack Coghlan-West earns Hampden league senior debut after toiling in the reserves

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated May 27 2022 - 5:15am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LONG JOURNEY: Koroit footballer Jack Coghlan-West, pictured at Warrnambool breakwater, will make his Hampden league senior debut on Saturday. Picture: Anthony Brady

JACK Coghlan-West was thrown a lighthearted challenge at the end of football training on Thursday night.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.