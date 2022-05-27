The Standard

Victorian Water Minister flags Curdies River pilot project, says current management falls short

By Ben Silvester
Updated May 27 2022 - 5:02am, first published 12:30am
Not good enough: Victorian Minister for Water Lisa Neville said " improved water quality... is needed" in the Curdies River, which may become part of a pilot project fighting blue green algae.

The Victorian Minister for Water Lisa Neville has conceded the poor state of the Curdies River, hinting the waterway could be included in a pilot project to fight the spread of blue green algae.

