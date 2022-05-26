CHARITY organisations are giving others a helping hand to stay warm this winter by donating thousands of dollars worth of new blankets.
Raising more than $6000 through barbecues and other fund-raising events including a hole-in-one golf competition, Rotary Club of Warrnambool East, purchased 60 new blankets.
They were distributed equally between Anglicare, Salvation Army and St Vincent de Paul Society's Warrnambool branches to pass onto people including those experiencing homelessness, sleeping and living in their car or single parents.
Anglicare Warrnambool volunteer Marilyn Woodward said homelessness was a growing problem in the Warrnambool area so the need for the donation was evident.
This is the second year the fund-raiser has run. In 2021, 30 blankets worth more than $3000 were donated.
Any donations of second-hand blankets are also welcomed.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
