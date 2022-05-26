Positives and negatives in the state budget for local government

Maternal and child health requires more than just 'business as usual' funding, as it recovers from the disruption of the medical code brown earlier this year. Council run MCH services are so vitally important for new parents in tracking physical and emotional development of their newborn. Every one of Victoria's 80,000 newborns are engaged with the service after leaving hospital. We do not want to see this critical early intervention service at risk through a lack of funding.

