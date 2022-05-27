Port Fairy stab victim could have survived, concludes Coroner

A man who died from a stab wound at a Port Fairy caravan park may have survived if the circumstances were different, a Coroner has concluded.
Judge John Cain said he would support research into improving perceptions of police by people who take illicit substances or are experiencing homelessness.
Advertisement
He said a number of people heard banging, crashing and and yelling on the night Marcus Adams was stabbed in the chest by his partner Jessica Wilson.
However, none of the neighbours contacted police about the altercation.
Mr Adams was pronounced dead that night - September 20, 29019 - when paramedics were unable to resuscitate him.
Neighbours later said they heard a woman yelling obscenities three to four times within an hour and saying "leave me alone".
Later the woman was heard saying "get up Marcus" and witnessed a female running across the road yelling "help, help, help".
At 2.30am, Ms Wilson contacted emergency services.
When paramedics arrived at 3am they were unable to revive Mr Adams.
Ms Wilson was found not guilty of Mr Adams' murder in the Supreme Court of Victoria.
Judge Cain said there was no history of family violence between the two before the fatal accident.
"Whilst this case did not involve a history of family violence between Mr Adams and Ms Wilson, on the evening of the fatal incident, several neighbours in the caravan park heard what they could reasonably have identified as a significant family violence incident and did not contact police to report this," Judge Cain said.
"The available evidence indicates that there may have been a delay of 30 minutes to one hour between when Ms Wilson stabbed Mr Adams and when she contacted emergency services.
"It was noted in the criminal proceedings that more prompt medical assistance may have had an impact on the ultimate outcome in Mr Adams's case.
"It is possible, therefore, that had any of the neighbours contacted emergency services upon first hearing the incident, this may have significantly impacted on the circumstances of Mr Adams's death."
A neighbour said after the fatal incident "everyone normally hides" if police arrive.
"I note that there appears to be a lack of research in relation to the willingness of regular illicit substance users and those experiencing homelessness/housing issues to report crimes including those related to family violence to police in the Australian context," Judge Cain said.
"I support such research being conducted in the future to assist in establishing whether new initiatives could be funded to promote police legitimacy amongst these populations, with the aim of preventing further like deaths and promoting community safety through greater reporting of crimes amongst the specific cohort of individuals identified above."
Advertisement
If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, family or domestic violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit www.1800RESPECT.org.au. In an emergency, call 000.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Advertisement
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.