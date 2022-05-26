Police seek witness after speeding erratic driver evades officers

Koroit police are trying to locate a witness who flashed his lights at a speeding erratic wanted driver on Lake View Road on Wednesday morning.
Koroit police Sergeant Pat Day said officers were in the process of trying to intercept a white vehicle which was heading north in Lake View Road at 9.38am on Wednesday.
He said the driver refused to stop and accelerated away from police at a fast rate of speed.
"We understand that the driver shouldn't be driving," he said.
"The driver is wanted and failed to stop at the bottom of Lake View Road near the intersection with the Princes Highway.
"He was last seen heading quickly away from police and driving very erratically."
Sergeant Day estimated the speed of the white vehicle at 120km/h in the 80km/h zone.
"At the time a utility was heading south and that driver flashed his lights at the wanted, erratic, speeding driver.
"We would like to speak to the driver of the ute who flashed his lights. There was also another vehicle behind the ute and we would also like to speak to the driver of that vehicle."
The police sergeant said the incident took place near the intersection with Tower Hill Road as the ute was heading south on Lake View Road.
Koroit police have been busy in the past few days, intercepting a South Australian man and finding him in possession of illicit drugs.
The 55-year-old man was found with 1.6 grams of methamphetamine and a small amount of cannabis.
He was arrested, charged with possessing drugs and bailed to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court at a later date.
Long-time senior journalist
