Officers want to speak to the driver of a ute who flashed his lights at a wanted motorist

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated May 26 2022 - 1:52am, first published 1:46am
Police seek witness after speeding erratic driver evades officers

Koroit police are trying to locate a witness who flashed his lights at a speeding erratic wanted driver on Lake View Road on Wednesday morning.

