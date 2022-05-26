Businessman prohibited from working with underage girls

A Warrnambool businessman charged with child sex offences has been prohibited from working with underage girls.
The man aged in his 50s fronted Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday for a filing hearing.
Warrnambool police on Tuesday confirmed the man was charged with kidnapping, assault, one count of sexual penetration of a child aged under 16 years and two counts of sexual penetration of a person aged under 18 years under his care and supervision.
The man was arrested last Friday, May 20, charged and released on bail.
The court heard strict bail conditions prohibited the man from engaging in employment with any females aged under 18 years.
He must also comply with an intervention order put in place to protect the alleged victim.
That order prohibits the man from remaining within five metres of the protected person and will be in place for the next two years.
Magistrate John Bentley ordered a hand-up brief be served on the accused man's lawyer by July 7.
A hand-up brief contains witness statements and an accused's record of interview.
The man will appear in court again on August 19 for a committal mention hearing.
Media are prohibited from identifying all parties in an intervention order.
