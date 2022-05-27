The Standard

Warrnambool set to host the first-ever Warrnavision concert

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated May 27 2022 - 4:53am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Unique: A Eurovision-style fund-raising concert will be held in Warrnambool on Sunday to raise money for Ukraine medical relief. Picture: Morgan Hancock

Ukraine won Eurovision 2022, but which country will win this weekend's first-ever Warrnavision competition?

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.