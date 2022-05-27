Ukraine won Eurovision 2022, but which country will win this weekend's first-ever Warrnavision competition?
The inaugural Eurovision-style fund-raising concert, to be held on Sunday, will feature musical performances, with each act representing a different country.
Patrons are also invited to dress in their best Eurovision outfit.
Organiser Oksana Walters said there was a variety of music styles and last-minute entries were still being taken.
"Every country will perform one song and we're not limiting ourselves to songs, some countries will perform instrumental music," Mrs Walters said.
Money raised will go to Ukraine hospital and medical relief as part of ongoing fund-raising efforts by a group of Russian speaking, European and former Soviet Union community living in Warrnambool.
"It's called Warrnavision because it's happening in Warrnambool, but it's based on the Eurovision music competition," Mrs Walters said. "At the art gallery we have the Warrnibald, which is a portraiture prize, and now we have a music competition."
She said it was open to all countries of the world and wasn't limited to only European countries, with performers representing Australia, Ukraine and Canada competing for the inaugural Warrnavision title.
Audience members vote by donating money to their favourite artist on the night.
"There will be donation boxes for say France or Sweden and people can donate cash or bank transfer," Mrs Walters said. "At the end of the night we'll count how much each country received and the one with the largest amount of money will be announced as the winner."
Mrs Walters said there would be lucky door prizes, Warrnavision bingo and Eurovision style costumes from people in the audience.
"We encourage everyone to dress in their craziest Eurovision outfits because there will be some prizes for that as well," she said.
Warrnavision on at the City Memorial Bowls Club on Sunday at 7pm. Meals are available and tickets are $20 adults, $15 concession.
Tickets can be purchased via Eventbrite, on the Helping Hand from Warrnambool to Ukraine Facebook page or at the door.
