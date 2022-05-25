Fantastic quality farmlet | On the Land

This beautifully built, ranch-style weatherboard home of generous proportions flanks Mount Emu Creek.
Set on nine acres (approx.) with a total of 13 acres (approx.) taking in the river reserve, the fish are included, together with the beautiful swimming hole.
There are two sheds, measuring 11.2 x 10.2 x 3.6 metres and 15 x 7.5 metres, and both have concrete floors. There is also a large chook pen and built-in fire pit.
Built to very high specifications in 2008, the home's floor plan of approximately 25 squares has a wrap-around verandah that's approximately 18 squares.
All four bedrooms have built-in robes and the main bedroom has a full ensuite. The open plan living area has kitchen and living zones, with magnificent views over the valley.
Other features include an electric stove and hot plates, a rapid gas hot water service, solar power, a solid fuel heater, two reverse cycle units and a wall heater.
Private and only 20 minutes' drive to Warrnambool, it's hard to fault property in such a quiet location. Call the agency to arrange an inspection.
