The Standard

37 Younger Lane, Panmure | Fantastic quality farmlet

By On the Land
Updated May 26 2022 - 1:27am, first published May 25 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fantastic quality farmlet | On the Land
  • 37 Younger Lane, Panmure
  • 13 acres (approx.)
  • $1,195,000
  • Agency: Wilsons
  • Contact: 5561 2777
  • Inspect: By appointment

This beautifully built, ranch-style weatherboard home of generous proportions flanks Mount Emu Creek.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.