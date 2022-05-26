The Standard

Matters adjourned for another filing hearing in the county court on June 22

AT
By Andrew Thomson
May 26 2022 - 1:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adjourned: Framlingham's Geoff Clark outside the Warrnambool court complex at a previous hearing.

Four back-to-back alleged fraud trials involving former Framlingham Aboriginal Trust administrator Geoff Clark and other family members are expected to be heard in the Melbourne County Court.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.