Cash and drugs worth more than $40,000 seized

Four men were arrested after cash and drugs worth more than $40,000 was seized in a police raid near Casterton on Wednesday.
Members of the police Western Region Crime Squad, in coordination with Portland and Hamilton detectives and uniform officers, executed a drug warrant at an address in Satimer Road, Wando Vale, about 2.30pm Wednesday.
Advertisement
At the property they found $16,000 in cash, 38 grams of methamphetamine worth about $25,000 and 80g of cannabis.
A man in his mid 30s who lives at the address was arrested, interviewed, charged and remanded in custody overnight Wednesday to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday for a bail/remand hearing.
He has been charged with trafficking meth, possession of meth and cannabis, dealing with the suspected proceeds of crime and bail offences.
Three other men were also arrested and charged.
A South Australian man in his 20s was charged with burglary, a Hamilton man in his 50s was charged and bailed with possessing meth and cannabis and a Melbourne man in his 20s was intercepted leaving the property.
He was charged with possessing cannabis and possessing the suspected proceeds of crime.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.