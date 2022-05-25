ROTARY Club of Warrnambool Daybreak's annual long lunch charity event is returning after a two-year hiatus.
The sold out event is being held on Sunday at Deakin University Warrnambool's Brother Fox with all proceeds going towards equipment for Mpower. Mpower is a Warrnambool National Disability Insurance Scheme accredited community-based agency supporting people living with a disability, their families and disadvantaged or underprivileged community members.
The three-course meal was initially to be held in March.
HISTORY: Port Fairy Historical Society: Know Your Local History Tour, Port Fairy Museum, 1pm.
FUND-RAISERS: Top Gun: Maverick at Capital Cinema for Woolsthorpe Primary School, from 7pm. Spud night, raffle for Australia's Biggest Morning Tea, Port Fairy Yacht Club, meals from 6.30pm.
SHOW: Bjorn Again in Mamma Mia! We Are Back Again!, Hamilton Performing Arts Centre, from 8-9.35pm.
LIVE MUSIC: Richard Tankard, Kirkstall Hotel, 8.30-11.30pm. Jarrod Sevenson, The Cally Hamilton, from 8pm.
FUND-RAISER: Music Homestead Country Music show for Aberlea aged care facility bus, Mortlake, 7-10.30pm.
SHOWS: The Amy Winehouse Show - Back to Black by Atlanta Coogan, 7.30-9.30pm. Queen Rocks tribute show, City Memorial Bowls Club, doors 7, for 8.30-11pm show.
MUSIC: Evie Mae Partly Sunny EP launch, Port Fairy Lecture Hall, from 6pm. Micheal Ferguson, from 8pm and DJ Isaiah Silcock, from 11pm at The Cally Hamilton.
MARKET: Port Fairy Community Market, Railway Place, 9am-1pm.
GAMING: Greater Hamilton Esports Cup 2022, The Hub Hamilton, 1pm Saturday-5pm Sunday.
FOOTBALL: Hampden league WorkSafe Country Club game, with guests former AFL coach Leon Cameron, premiership player Tom Boyd and former Australian Diamonds coach Norma Plummer, North Warrnambool v South Warrnambool, Bushfield Recreation Reserve, from 2pm. Warrnambool and District league, Russells Creek v Merrivale at Mack Oval, from 2.20pm.
FUND-RAISERS: Cantori presents Healing Song 12th-20th century music, Christ Church from 3pm. This is Warrnavision, City Memorial Bowls Club, 7-10pm. Proceeds from both going to Ukraine.
FILM: National Reconciliation Week screening Servant or Slave, Reardon Theatre, Port Fairy, from 3pm.
COMEDY: Jez Watts, Casey Gothard, Glenn Grimwood, Garry Johal and Aidan Nicolson, Mozart Hall, 5-7pm.
LIVE MUSIC: Sonnyboy Morgan, Woolsthorpe Union Station Hotel, 2-5pm. Gabby Steel, The Cally Hamilton, from 5.30pm. Lost in Suburbia, Hotel Warrnambool, from 3pm.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
