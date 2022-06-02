The Standard

$7m road repair plan for Corangamite roads in shire budget

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated June 2 2022 - 4:24am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Digneys Bridge Road in Corangamite Shire will get a $700,000 upgrade in its 2022-23 budget.

More than $7.61 million - including $700,000 to replace a timber bridge - will be spent resealing roads in Corangamite Shire.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.