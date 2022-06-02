More than $7.61 million - including $700,000 to replace a timber bridge - will be spent resealing roads in Corangamite Shire.
The projects are outlined in the council's draft budget which was adopted last week and has gone out for public consultation.
Councillors said half the capital works budget was going towards roads but they also warned that the budget was under pressure from the soaring prices of materials and increased costs.
Mayor Ruth Gstrein said the council remained committed to maintaining local roads and advocating to the state and federal governments for further improvements to the arterial road network.
"If the draft is adopted, council will spend $836,000 on bridges including $700,000 to replace the timber Digneys Bridge Road with concrete," Cr Gstrein said.
Some of the major road projects include:
There is also $450,000 for the Depot Road upgrade extension.
Kerb and channel will receive $376,000 and footpaths and bike paths a further $317,000.
"Council is about far more than just roads, rates and rubbish," Cr Gstrein said.
"One of the really important items in the budget is setting aside funding to address skills shortages.
"There is $120,000 allocated for trainees in early years and another $50,000 for an apprentice.
"This will help future-proof council's capacity to deliver important services and give young people opportunities here in the shire so they don't have to move away to build a career."
"I encourage all of our residents to get a copy of the draft budget and have their say."
The council will meet to consider adoption of the budget on Tuesday, June 28 at 7 pm at the Camperdown Theatre Royal.
Advertisement
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
