Celebrity duo to attend kelpie muster in June

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated May 25 2022 - 5:19am, first published 3:48am
Frank Finger and Annie will 2022 Eukanuba Australian Kelpie Muster in June.

Two television stars will attend this year's 2022 Eukanuba Australian Kelpie Muster at Casterton.

