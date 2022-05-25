Two television stars will attend this year's 2022 Eukanuba Australian Kelpie Muster at Casterton.
Frank Finger and Annie, stars of ABC television series Muster Dogs, will travel from north Queensland to attend.
Advertisement
The event, in its 26th year, celebrates the township's claim to fame as the official birthplace of the Kelpie.
Casterton Kelpie Association president Karen Stephens said she was thrilled the celebrity duo would attend.
"We are delighted to host Frank and Annie at the 2022 Eukanuba Australian Kelpie Muster, we know there will be many event goers who will be seeking out the Muster Dog winners to discuss training tips and even snap a selfie together," she said.
"Frank and Annie will also be joined by fellow Muster Dogs competitor Rob Tunck and the program's producers, which will provide a mini Muster Dogs reunion right here in Casterton."
The kelpie muster will be held from Thursday, June 9 to Monday, June 13.
Ms Stephens said the event would go ahead after two years of forced modifications and gathering restrictions.
"On average more than 10,000 people attend the Kelpie Muster, and we are expecting crowd numbers to be even higher this year due to not only the regained freedom of travel, but our recent record-breaking Kelpie auctions and the strong fanbase the event has amassed," Ms Stephens.
"The three-day muster features something for everyone. On Saturday we have the 'festival' which offers a range of free activities and events including the street parade, kelpie high jump, kelpie hill climb and the kelpie dash. On Sunday is Australia's premier Working Dog Auction, which last year saw a national record set with kelpie Hoover selling for $35,200."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.