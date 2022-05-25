South West Victorian Liberal MPs say the federal election offers some important lessons, but doesn't ring any alarm bells for their chances in November's state election.
Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell and member for Polwarth Richard Riordan said the biggest takeaway from the weekend's result was voter disillusionment with the major parties.
Advertisement
Mr Riordan said many voters were upset with the status quo.
"They were angry, and not just for one particular reason. Some, maybe 10 or 15 per cent, were angry with the loss of freedoms in the past two years. Many were angry about the climate change and environment debate," he said.
"People clearly saw other options with independents, freedom parties and the Greens."
Mr Riordan congratulated independent Alex Dyson on his strong showing in the election. He said he believed much of Mr Dyson's vote came from people who would normally choose Labor, rather than Liberal voters.
"I was surprised that he was able to beat Labor."
But he said he didn't see too many other surprises across the south west electoral map.
"I was pretty pleased with traditional areas across Wannon that Dan (Tehan's) vote stood up pretty well."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mr Riordan said he wasn't concerned about the electability of the Victorian Liberals, despite comments from federal Nationals MP Darren Chester that the state party was an "election losing machine".
"I'd say the National Party did a lot more to damage the Liberal vote in Victoria than the state Liberal Party," he said.
Mr Riordan said he didn't think there were direct lessons for the state Liberals.
"Most of the seats targeted were from the government, making the case that they hadn't delivered," he said.
"So in the state election it's a bit more complicated to target members like me or Roma because we have been in opposition."
Ms Britnell said the campaign and result reinforced the importance of local issues and listening to constituents.
"We need a good local member and I think Dan is that and I'm trying to be that, trying to raise those issues that really matter to local people," she said.
"Things like health care access, maternity care, funding for our regional roads. I'm really listening closely to the community and those issues have been really consistent over many years."
Advertisement
But Ms Britnell said she would be studying the results closely to identify any potential blind spots. "I think it's really important to be constantly adapting, changing and being nimble," she said.
Ms Britnell's predecessor Dr Denis Napthine said it was important not to "throw the baby out with the bathwater" and change too much over the federal election loss.
"You don't want to throw out those fundamental Liberal Party principles, things like good economic management and individual freedom," he said.
Dr Napthine said the Liberal Party's agenda had kept it in power federally for most of the past 25 years and he believed the issue was with the party's ability to sell its message to voters.
"The Liberal Party needs to be more effective in electioneering and campaigning."
Like Ms Britnell, Dr Napthine said the election showed the importance of local issues.
Advertisement
"It highlighted the fact that all politics is local," he said.
"I think we need to focus on the real issues and about what's best for Victoria and south west Victoria."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Advertisement
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.