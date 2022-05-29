Advertisement
PORT Fairy's Ross Ferrier's seafaring story is being shared with the world through film.
The award-winning Putty's Pride was written and directed by Jackson Hayat as part of his Bachelor of Film and Television at Swinburne University in Melbourne.
The 10-minute documentary filmed in Port Fairy focuses on the fourth-generation fisherman confronted with retirement and with selling the boat he built with his dying father. It also explores Mr Ferrier's connection to his heritage through the boat.
The film's trailer launched on YouTube on Sunday, with the full documentary to be released on June 5.
Mr Hayat said he wanted to tell Mr Ferrier's story because it linked to the same subculture - both growing up fishing in Apollo Bay,
"Ross' story and the way it evolved - retirement and having to give up heritage and that legacy - it's so amazing to get in so many universal themes," Mr Hayat said.
"Everything that you see in that vision instantly pops so much on camera and it showcases itself so well in a medium."
Mr Hayat said what he took away from the film was Ross's insights that stuck with him.
"One thing that stuck with me was the line 'the time and the tide waits for no-one'," he said.
"I'm honoured to have been allowed into his little pocket of the world and given the chance to portray him onscreen and capture his wisdom."
Mr Hayat said the film brought to the forefront the legacy you leave behind.
"It's that going with the flow and not letting external circumstances get you down," he said.
The film screened internationally in California, and more locally in North Bellarine, Apollo Bay, Melbourne and Sydney.
He planned to hold more screenings locally with hopes for a showing in Port Fairy.
