The Standard

Gunditjmara Elder joins young Koorie students ahead of National Sorry Day

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated May 25 2022 - 6:20am, first published 4:30am
United: Warrnambool West Primary School Koorie leadership team members Aidan Sebire, Coen Kilpatrick, Saphire Atkinson, Winnie Chivers and Harlie Brown with Gunditjmara Elder Uncle Locky Eccles with signs the children made for National Sorry Day.

"This is something the young ones need to learn about and also for the wider community to come together. It's been us and them for too long. We've got to clear that up."

- Uncle Locky Eccles

Hand-painted sorry signs have been erected at prominent city locations to raise community awareness and create conversations for National Sorry Day.

