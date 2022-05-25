Industrial land plea as new masterplan backed

A plea has gone out to those who are sitting on industrial land in Corangamite Shire to consider putting it on the market.
Cr Jo Beard made the call at Tuesday night's public council meeting during budget discussions where it was revealed unused industrial land would be charged more in rates.
"Please, if anyone is sitting on unused industrial land, we need it," she said.
"We've got people who we really want to come and set up business in our shire.
"We need it. Our communities need it.
"So I really can't stress enough that if anyone is sitting on some unused industrial land to make use of it and please get that on the market if you are not planning on doing anything with it because our communities would appreciate it."
The plea came as the council also voted to develop a Production Precinct Masterplan for Camperdown which has been touted as key to unlocking future industrial development and investment opportunities in the shire.
The masterplan is expected to be completed by May next year before a planning scheme amendment is sought.
Cr Beard said it was an exciting project that was going to be a great coup for not only Camperdown but for the whole shire.
"This is a significant project," she said.
The precinct, just out of the town, is already home to the recently completed $5 million Camperdown Dairy milk processing facility and the proposed $30 million Australasian Solutions milk product manufacturing facility.
Cr Kate Makin said there was also other interest from businesses wanting to relocate to this precinct.
Cr Geraldine Conheady said they needed a high-quality business park in Camperdown which would position the shire to attract future economic development and investment.
She said the fact Camperdown Dairy and Australasian solutions had already invested in the Camperdown precinct validated the project.
Mayor Ruth Gstrein said the 30-year vision for the area would look at enabling effluent treatment, natural gas and power upgrades for the area. She said by getting the masterplan done, it would allow the council to lobby for state and federal government funding for the project.
The masterplan is expected to set Corangamite Shire up as a significant location within the state for dairy, rural processing, food production and industry.
Work is also under way to look for opportunities in other towns for industrial land development such as Timboon, Simpson and Cobden.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
