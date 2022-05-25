FOR the first time, proud Gunditjmara woman Jasmin Wright will present a speech honouring her late grandmother, Hamilton-born Aunty Eunice Wright on country.
Ms Wright is speaking at the Hamilton Institute Of Rural Learning on Thursday to mark National Sorry Day (NSD).
It is one of a number of events being held in the south-west during NSD, held annually on May 26, followed by National Reconciliation Week (May 27 to June 3).
Ms Wright said sharing her grandmother's story, who was present when Kevin Rudd made an official apology to Australia's Indigenous people on February 13, 2008, continued truth-telling about the Stolen Generation.
"It honours her memory and puts a focus on her and her family's experience with being part of the Stolen Generation," she said.
On that day 14 years ago, Ms Wright and her family stayed home so they could watch 'nan' on the television.
"It was a really significant day," Ms Wright said.
This year's NRW theme is Be Brave, Make Change. Ms Wright said she used the days to reflect on her grandmother who she said always voiced her fight and truth-telling.
"Her story is really uncomfortable but it's about honouring and respecting her story," she said.
"That's what she was a fighter and she was resilient.
"I take her as the ultimate person in my life that showed you can be a strong fighter - the Fighting Gunditjmara - her life wasn't easy at all."
NRW events are also being held in the Warrnambool and Moyne shires.
Moyne mayor Ian Smith said both days were important to the council's commitment to reconciliation.
"As a community, we recognise the ongoing suffering experienced by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people who were removed from their families, communities and country, and continue to work toward reconciliation," he said.
WHAT'S ON:
Thursday: Jasmin Wright NSD speech, HIRL, 11am-1pm.
Friday: Opening ceremony with aboriginal flag raising, Welcome to Country, cultural dance and music. Civic Green, Warrnambool, 12-2pm.
Sunday: Screening of Servant or Slave, Reardon Theatre, Port Fairy, from 3pm.
Wednesday: Artwork unveiled at Warrnambool Base Hospital
May 27-June 3: NRW displays at Archie Graham Cultural Centre and Gateway Plaza.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
