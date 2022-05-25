Which south-west players have nominated for AFL mid-season draft?

FIVE footballers with south-west connections have nominated for the AFL mid-season draft.
Portland's Jamieson Ballantyne and former Tiger Tylar Watts, now on Geelong's VFL list, have thrown their names into the ring, as have ex-Warrnambool defender Angus Bade, South Warrnambool export Jay Rantall and Camperdown utility Hamish Sinnott.
Advertisement
Ballantyne, Bade and Sinnott are on NAB League and VFL lists in 2022.
All three are part of the GWV Rebels' program while Ballantyne and Bade have represented Footscray.
Sinnott is on Carlton's state league list. Ex-Collingwood midfielder Rantall is averaging 23 disposals a game for SANFL club Norwood.
More than 200 players from across Australia have nominated for the June 1 draft.
MORE SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.