The Standard

Which south-west players have nominated for AFL mid-season draft?

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated May 25 2022 - 1:09am, first published 12:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KICKING ON: Angus Bade wants to take his football to the next level. Picture: Adam Trafford

FIVE footballers with south-west connections have nominated for the AFL mid-season draft.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.