A three-time AFL premiership player who helped put Tatyoon on the map will headline a Mininera and District Football League centenary celebration on Saturday.
Former Richmond defender David Astbury, who played in the Tigers' 2017, '19 and '20 flags, will be at Mininera for the launch of Mighty Mininera League - The Centenary of Mininera and District Football League 1921-2021.
Astbury, who will be a special guest speaker, started his football career at Tatyoon - one of the league's most successful clubs despite its small size.
The 100-year celebrations, which were delayed a year due to COVID-19 restrictions, will pay homage to the competition's roots.
The 450-page book details the league's history which has included a number of mergers and the addition of new clubs.
The book, written by Kel Murray and edited by Karen McIntyre, features premiership and best-and-fairest winners and chapters which focus on individual clubs and their highs and lows throughout history.
The reunion and launch is at Mininera from 12pm.
People are then encouraged to stay and watch SMW Rovers tackle Tatyoon in their round six match.
There will be speeches, book signings, a reunion of past members and players and an announcement of a Mininera and District team of the century as part of the celebrations.
