A group of Emmanuel College students ditched the classroom for the newsroom on Wednesday.
The year 10 Professional Writing and Journalism elective students toured The Standard's office and learn about the paper and website.
Advertisement
Editor Greg Best and deputy editor Rachael Houlihan spoke to the pupils about the varied jobs reporters and photographers do to produce news daily for the south-west.
"We had a look around and saw the different areas and the roles and positions of people at The Standard," Bailey Oliver-Hay said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The students viewed the archives that stretch back more than a century.
"It was interesting that the archives went back as far as they did and that The Standard had so many of them," Rianna Kelly said.
Budding reporter Lucinda Kennedy said the tour showed her what a future in journalism could look like.
"It's interesting to see what a future workplace might be," she said.
"I'm interested in journalism because I like writing and telling stories."
Teacher Megan Davies said students were encouraged to try different writing styles.
"This elective was created so students could write with freedom and experiment with words," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.