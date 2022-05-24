The Standard

Thieves pull back iron sheeting to gain entry to shed

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated May 25 2022 - 3:16am, first published May 24 2022 - 11:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chainsaws and tools stolen from mission

Stihl chainsaws and a blower, an air compression and tools have been stolen from the Condah Mission at Estate Road in Breakaway Creek.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.