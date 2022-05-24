Chainsaws and tools stolen from mission

Stihl chainsaws and a blower, an air compression and tools have been stolen from the Condah Mission at Estate Road in Breakaway Creek.
Detective Senior Constable Aaron Elford, of the Portland police crime investigation unit, said the burglary was committed overnight Monday.
The Condah Mission includes a caretaker's unit and a shed is attached to store maintenance equipment.
The stolen items included two Stihl chainsaws, a Stihl leaf blower, an air compressor as well as Milwaukee drills, power packs and chargers.
The total value of the tools is $5000.
Detective Senior Constable Elford said that entry was gained to the shed after iron sheeting was pulled back, which then led to a roller door being opened.
The caretaker's unit was also entered after glass was smashed.
The power was turned off and a security camera hard drive removed.
A similar offence was committed at the same premises two years ago.
Anyone with information about the burglary, or who has been offered chainsaws or other tools, is requested to contact the Portland police station on 5522 1500 or Crime Stoppers on 1900 333 000.
