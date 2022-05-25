Rarely-seen vehicles have been slowly making their way along Warrnambool's streets over the past week, puzzling some residents.
The five all-terrain vehicles are travelling along the footpaths as part of a Warrnambool City Council audit to assess their condition.
A council spokesman said the vehicles were equipped with cameras to record images of more than 300 kilometres of footpaths across the municipality.
He said the images would be analysed over the next few months and would provide a picture of the condition of Warrnambool's footpaths, and help council to prioritise repair and renewal efforts.
Along with the recorded images, the drivers will also take notes of any faults that may require more immediate attention.
The spokesman said council had more than 350 kilometres of paths in total and those unable to be accessed by the four-wheeled vehicles would be inspected by foot.
The five vehicles move at walking pace and have been making their way across all corners of the city since last Monday. The assessment works are expected to be complete by the end of the week, weather permitting.
He said Infrastructure Management Group was conducted the works and the registered vehicles had a special exemption allowing them to drive along footpaths.
Anyone with issues or concerns about the condition of the city's footpaths in certain locations can register it with council in various ways. These options include calling 5559 4800, writing a letter, emailing contact@warrnambool.Vic.gov.au, completing an online request via the council website, or through the website's live chat function.
