The Standard

Warrnambool council audit city's footpath with all-terrain vehicles, equipped with cameras

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated May 25 2022 - 1:09am, first published 12:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Slow and steady: All-terrain vehicles, equipped with cameras, are making their way around the city this month to assess the condition of all footpaths as part of a council audit. Kayla Suarez is operating one of five vehicles currently travelling along the city's paths. Picture: Chris Doheny

Rarely-seen vehicles have been slowly making their way along Warrnambool's streets over the past week, puzzling some residents.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.