UPDATE, Wednesday, 10am:
Shop operators are taking inventory after three burglaries at a Mortlake Road shopping complex early Wednesday morning.
Detective Senior Constable Richard Hughes, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said entry was gained to the rear of three shops, the premises were all ransacked and cash stolen.
The three shops entered were the Pig & Pie Bakery Cafe, Scotty's Seafood and the Mortlake Road Laundrette.
An unsuccessful attempt was made to get into the food shop A Passionate Pear.
"This morning there were three burglaries committed and an attempted burglary," Detective Senior Constable Hughes said.
"About 3am unknown offenders have attended at the rear of the premises on the west side of the complex which is adjacent to the intersection of Mortlake Road and Allan Street.
"The rear door of the Pig & Pie Bakery Cafe was forced open to gain access, cupboards were ransacked but access could not be gained to the cash register, although cash was stolen.
"It's still being established what was stolen."
The investigator said offenders also forced open the rear door to Scotty's Seafoods.
"Again cupboards were ransacked, access was gained to the cash register in that premise and cash was stolen," he said.
"The rear door to the laundrette was also forced open and coins worth about $500 were removed from a dispenser."
Detective Senior Constable Hughes said the total cash stolen was at this stage unknown.
He said entry was not gained to the shop at the northern end of the complex.
"Business operators are currently taking an inventory to determine exactly what was stolen," he said.
"Damage caused in the commission of these crimes has been valued at thousands of dollars.
"It's clear the businesses have been targeted in the dead of night, offenders came prepared, but it's really nuisance value - a major hindrance to people just trying to run their businesses.
"There has been a significant degree of planning involved and we would appeal to anyone with information to contact the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit on 5560 1153 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
Detective Senior Constable Hughes said it was hoped that all business impacted would be back operating during Wednesday.
"I feel very sorry for the business operators involved and we would request that anyone with information about the offending immediately contact police," he said.
The Pig & Pie has put a note on its Facebook page saying it will be closed on Wednesday.
Earlier: Offenders have targeted four businesses in a complex at the southern end of Mortlake Road in Warrnambool.
It is understood that three of the businesses were broken into and thieves tried unsuccessfully to get into the fourth business about 3am Wednesday.
The complex is on a service road near the intersection of the Hopkins Highway with Allan and Breton streets, including the Pig & Pie Bakery Cafe, Scotty's Seafoods, a laundromat and food shop A Passionate Pear.
Warrnambool police crime scene officers and detectives are currently on the way to the scene of the burglaries.
Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area about 3am Wednesday is requested to contact the Warrnambool police station on 5560 1333 or the crime investigation unit on 5560 1153.
More to come.
