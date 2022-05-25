The Standard
Updated

Detectives and crime scene officers heading to Mortlake Road shops

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated May 25 2022 - 3:27am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Investigations: Crime scene officers are examining the shopping complex at 57 Mortlake Road now for forensic clues.
Mortlake Road: The complex of four shops was the target of offenders about 3am Wednesday.

UPDATE, Wednesday, 10am:

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.