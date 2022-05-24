Offenders have targeted four businesses in a complex at the southern end of Mortlake Road in Warrnambool.
It is understood that three of the businesses were broken into and thieves tried unsuccessfully to get into the fourth business about 3am Wednesday.
The complex is on a service road near the intersection of the Hopkins Highway with Allan and Breton streets, including the Pig & Pie Bakery Cafe, Scotty's Seafoods, a laundromat and food shop A Passionate Pear.
Warrnambool police crime scene officers and detectives are currently on the way to the scene of the burglaries.
Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area about 3am Wednesday is requested to contact the Warrnambool police station on 5560 1333 or the crime investigation unit on 5560 1153.
More to come.
