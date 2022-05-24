Warrnambool police want to identify a man after an alleged theft at Wendy's in Gateway Plaza
Warrnambool police are trying to get in touch with a man they say may be able to assist them in relation to the theft of cash and a bank card and the further use of that card.
A police spokeswoman said that on Thursday, April 7, an unknown man committed the theft of cash and an EFTPOS card from a cash register drawer at Wendy's booth located at Gateway Plaza in east Warrnambool.
"This card was then used at a nearby business to purchase items," she said.
"Police are keen to speak to this person in relation to this incident.
"If this is you or you may know who it is could you please contact the Warrnambool police station on 5560 1333 and speak with investigating officer Constable Carlon or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report online at crimestoppers.com.au"
Reports to Crime Stoppers can be made anonymously.
Warrnambool police have also recently been handed a gold coloured chain with several rings attached to it.
"This was located in a drawer at a shop in the Northpoint shopping centre in Warrnambool," the spokeswoman said.
"It is thought to have been located between May to November in 2020. If you lost such an item or know of someone who did, please come in to the Warrnambool police station, and if you can identify the item, we will be very pleased to return it to the owner.
"Please Quote Property Number: 202205-W-1445."
Meanwhile, Terang police are investigating the theft of a Suzuki LTF250 quad bike with the registration plate number 1SD4LZ.
The quad bike was left unattended on a farm property in Bend Road near Mount Emu Creek.
The theft happened between the May 17 and 23.
If you have any information regarding the theft, please contact Terang police station on 5592 1058 or Crime Stoppers.
