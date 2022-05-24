South Warrnambool export, AFL premiership player and leading mental health advocate Wayne Schwass claims players are being "institutionalised" by the AFL system.
He told The Age more balance was needed in spending on mental health and physical health at clubs.
Schwass' comments come after St Kilda champion Nick Riewoldt reopened the illicit drugs and player transition debate earlier this week.
That was sparked that Riewoldt's former teammate Sam Fisher was charged last week with allegedly regularly trafficking large quantities of illicit drugs across state borders.
Riewoldt took aim at the AFLPA's handling of Fisher's situation.
Riewoldt also said drug use was a "massive" issue among current and former players, and current players had much time and money to spend.
Former North Melbourne and Swans player Schwass said clubs, players and the players' union needed to share responsibility for player transition, but the bigger issue was what players were taught and how they were treated when playing.
He said there was an imbalance in the amount of money spent on physical performance, including strength and conditioning, compared "to the lack of, or limited investment, by clubs into psychologists, psychiatrists and clinicians".
"It took me seven years post retiring to understand who I was beyond the athlete. Because for 14 years I only saw myself as an athlete and everyone else around me treated me as an athlete and every piece of feedback was related to my physical performance," Schwass said.
"Players get institutionalised by the system and their identity is intrinsically linked to their athletic ability."
Club officials claim the significant cut in football department spending of about $3.5 million, a result of the financial hit the game took during the pandemic, meant they were flat out dealing with their current list.
Fisher, who played 228 games for the Saints from 2004-16, did not appear in court last week, and has remained in custody. Riewoldt said the AFLPA's response to concerns he had earlier raised about Fisher had been slow and inadequate.
AFLPA boss Paul Marsh defended his past players transition program, adding that clubs also needed to take greater responsibility when helping players move into life away from professional football.
Player sources say there are clubs still not willing to give players enough time to pursue outside work or study.
"We, as an industry, run induction programs for the players, the clubs all have player development managers that work with the players day to day, and this is about trying to prepare players for their life after football," Marsh told radio.
"Yes, we've had some issues like the one we're talking about here, where in Nick's words, 'players have slipped through the cracks,' but there have also been many success stories through the programs that we're running."
Marsh said the illicit drugs policy was under review, with the league and players working towards an updated model.
"We're doing a review of it at the moment. We've had a very similar structured policy in place since it started, which is close to 15 years ago," he said.
