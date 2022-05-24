Man pleads guilty to involvement in chaotic shopping centre brawl

The Standard

Former Warrnambool man pleads guilty over Gateway Plaza brawl

Jessica Howard
Updated May 25 2022 - 3:34am, first published May 24 2022 - 3:30am
A former Warrnambool man has pleaded guilty to his involvement in a shopping centre brawl that forced parents to shield their children and elderly shoppers to take evasive action.

