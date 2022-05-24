Russells Creek co-coach Dylan Herbertson expects the return of four experienced players to settle his side ahead of a top-four contest against Merrivale.
Captain Taylem Wason, midfielders Dan Nicholson and Blake Rudland-Castles and key forward Tom Smith were among those missing for Russells Creek in its round seven win against Allansford.
Advertisement
"They should all come back in this week, fingers crossed," Herberston said. "Hopefully the boys we get back in just adds that bit more experience and settles the team."
The playing coach said multiple absences on Saturday gave players knocking on the door of seniors the chance to step up, with the group running out 15-point winners over the Cats.
"Everyone played their part," Herbertson said. "At three quarter time, I said to the boys there is a challenge on our hands so how we react to it will be the end result of this game. To their credit, they didn't stop running."
Sam Alberts went into the midfield and gave his side spark, while Caleb Templeton spearheaded Creek's attack to finish the game with five goals.
"(Sam) just his explosiveness away from the contest really helped," Herbertson said. "Then blokes like Caleb stand up and kicked three or four in the last quarter."
Among the side was three under 18 players in Darcy Hoye, Macauley Clark and debutante Dylan Shircore, with Herbertson impressed by what he's seen of the club's junior talent.
"It's good for the future of the club, and something (co-coach) Danny (Chatfield) and I are looking long-term in bleeding those young lads through the team," he said. "They're getting their taste of senior footy, and stepped up, had a crack and all been able to come in and play their role. Danny and I couldn't be happier with them."
Hosting Merrivale on Saturday, Herbertson believes the team who settled earliest stood the best chance.
"It's always hard against Merrivale," he said. "We know they're a good outfit, and I know it's going to be very physical to the contest. It'll be whoever settles their heads first and gets that early scoreboard pressure on."
IN OTHER SPORT
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.