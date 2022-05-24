The Standard

Russells Creek to welcome back key personnel ahead of crucial clash with Allansford

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated May 24 2022 - 6:35am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BIG INCLUSION: Star Russells Creek midfielder Dan Nicholson is expected to return against Merrivale after missing last round. Picture: Anthony Brady

Russells Creek co-coach Dylan Herbertson expects the return of four experienced players to settle his side ahead of a top-four contest against Merrivale.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.