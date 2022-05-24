Thieves raid scrap metal yard in $12,000 heist

Finding a distinctive white 44 gallon drum containing copper could be crucial in solving a $12,000 burglary at a Portland scrap metal yard.
Detective Sergeant Jason von Tunk, of the Portland police crime investigation unit, said there was a break-in at Warner's Scrap Metal in the Darts Road industrial estate.
Advertisement
He said offenders entered the property in a four-wheel-drive vehicle between 5pm Saturday and Sunday evening.
They cut a hole in a cyclone wire fence to gain entry to the scrap metal yard and then proceeded into a large shed.
"There's a massive shed, covering something like 30 acres, that is undergoing renovations," Detective Sergeant von Tunk said.
"The offenders have cut a lock to scrap metal and stolen 500 kilograms of copper worth about $6000.
"They have also removed a bin containing 16 to 19 catalytic converters worth about $4000.
"The metal in the converters is quite valuable."
The investigator said it was believed a forklift was used to load the stolen items onto the four-wheel-drive vehicle the offenders were using.
He said forensic officers had examined the scrap metal yard and police were also canvassing neighbouring business to see if they had security camera footage.
"Tools, including electric grinders, worth about $2000 were also stolen," Detective Sergeant von Tunk said.
"The offenders appear to have been pretty organised and knew what they wanted. It's a relatively new scrap metal yard.
"We are continuing our enquiries, which will include a time consuming review of security camera footage."
Anyone with information, especially about the white 44 gallon drum containing the copper, is requested to contact the Portland police station on 5522 1500 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Advertisement
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.