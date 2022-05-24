A woman raped and choked by her former partner three years ago says she still regularly wakes up screaming in fear.
The woman's victim impact statement was read in Warrnambool County Court during a plea hearing on Monday.
The 30-year-old male offender, who cannot be named because that could identify the victim, was found guilty of three charges of rape and one charge of common law assault following a trial in the same court earlier this year.
The victim said when she heard the man's name, she felt anxious, her stomach "turned in knots" and she became fearful.
"All I want to feel is normal again and not have to look over my shoulder as I'm scared he will get someone to come after me or will do this himself," she said in her statement.
"I'm hyper-vigilant when I go into Warrnambool and don't linger there."
The victim said she still had nightmares about the offending and regularly woke up screaming.
"Even after all this time, I'm worried (the nightmares) will never stop," she wrote.
Earlier this year the jury heard the man and the victim were in an on-and-off again relationship with a court-imposed family violence intervention order issued in 2018.
The man raped the victim three times in Port Fairy in April, 2019.
On one occasion he also lost his temper and began choking her, causing her to lose consciousness.
The man later stole the victim's car.
On Tuesday the victim said the theft left her feeling isolated.
She said at the time of the offending her physical health deteriorated, leaving her "significantly unwell".
"This combined with my mental and emotional exhaustion meant I was at a very low place," she said.
At the time of the offending the man told police he was in a different town at the time of the April offences but CCTV and DNA evidence proved otherwise.
Barrister Con Mylonas, representing the man, said the offending occurred in the context of a "very volatile relationship".
He said the then-couple were experiencing periods of intermittent homelessness and escalating drug use.
Mr Mylonas said during that period the man accumulated a number of criminal convictions and served a period in custody.
The court heard the man, who has served 1057 days in custody on remand, maintained his innocence.
During the trial, he was found not guilty of charges of intentionally and recklessly causing injury, common law assault, breaching a family violence intervention order and making a threat to kill.
He was found not guilty of all charges relating to an alleged incident in Lismore in February, 2019.
Judge Amanda Chambers will sentence the man on June 7.
If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, domestic or family violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit 1800RESPECT.org.au. In an emergency, call 000.
Emma House is a Warrnambool-based not-for-profit service and can be contacted through 1800 EMMADV (1800 366238) or visit emmahouse.org.au/
Safe Steps for women after hours service is available through 188 015 188.
Brophy Family and Youth Services can be contacted on 1300 BROPHY or 03 5561 8888.
