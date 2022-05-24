The Standard
Brauer Amateur Dramatics' production runs at Anderson Theatre on May 26 and 27

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated May 24 2022 - 6:29am, first published 5:30am
A new Brauer College production called Disconnected tells the story of four friends who feel like their families dont quite get them. When a witch traps them in an opposite world, the friends must work together to find a way home. Student Chezanne Robe (pictured) portrays the witch in the theatrical performance.

Social media use on mobile phones is explored in Brauer Amateur Dramatics' latest school production.

