Social media use on mobile phones is explored in Brauer Amateur Dramatics' latest school production.
Disconnected tells the story of four friends who feel like their families don't understand them.
When a witch traps them in an Opposite World, the friends must work together to find a way home.
It was written by the school's drama teacher Paul McFadden and features a cast and crew of more than 70 Brauer College students from year 7 to 12.
All students were involved in the way they acted, moved and styled their own characters and stage managing lights and sounds during the show.
Assistant director and year 12 student Riley McKenzie said the educational production focussed on a topic that was a big issue many didn't understand.
"Phones are banned in Victorian schools so it hits what's actually going on," he said.
"People don't know it's a big issue for students."
He said it was good to perform an original production.
'The audience don't know what's going to happen," he said.
"Whereas if you do a Disney play or something like that everyone knows how it's going to end."
This is the first time a student has taken on the assistant director role.
Riley's role was to help students learn their lines and direct movements and lighting.
"The students get a quick brief on what their character is like and it's up to them to interpret it to make it happen," he said.
Brauer Amateur Dramatics is an optional group that students can choose to join.
"I advocate people either at school or going into high school should definitely be involved in any theatre productions or anything," Riley said.
"You become a family with everyone here and it's a really great environment."
The show runs at Brauer College's Anderson Theatre on Thursday and Friday from 7.30pm. Tickets can be purchased online.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
