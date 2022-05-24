The Standard

Cobden man assaults police after Glenfyne crash

Jessica Howard
Jessica Howard
Updated May 24 2022 - 2:52am, first published 1:30am
Drug-driver assaults police officer following single-car crash

A motorist who assaulted a police officer after rolling his car at Glenfyne had drugs and nearly four times the legal limit of alcohol in his system.

