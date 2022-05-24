Drug-driver assaults police officer following single-car crash

A motorist who assaulted a police officer after rolling his car at Glenfyne had drugs and nearly four times the legal limit of alcohol in his system.
Dexter Robbins, of Cobden, pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court earlier this month to assaulting an emergency service worker, making threats to kill and driving offences.
On Monday he was placed on a 15-month correction order with 125 hours of unpaid community work.
He must also undergo treatment for drug and alcohol abuse.
On September 18 last year, Robbins was driving a Holden Colorado on the Cobden-Warrnambool Road at Glenfyne after consuming alcohol and cannabis.
He lost control of the vehicle at a bend near Maddens Bridge Road shortly before 5pm.
The Colorado left the roadway and rolled several times.
The car landed on its passenger side.
Robbins climbed out the driver-side window with the help of SES volunteers and paramedics.
He told an attending police officer the nerves in his back "were shot" and he needed to have a can of alcohol.
The male officer demanded the man undergo a breath test but Robbins repeatedly told him to *f*ck off" and threatened to assault him.
Robbins threw a half-full alcohol can, narrowly missing the officer.
He then lunged at the officer and attempted to place both thumbs in his eyes.
Police deployed OC spray and Robbins was eventually arrested and conveyed to Warrnambool Base Hospital.
A sample of blood later revealed he had cannabis in his system and nearly four times the legal limit of alcohol.
Robbins told the court he'd been drinking at a friend's house when an incident occurred and he felt anxious to leave.
He said a combination of anxiety and alcohol led him to make "a very stupid decision" to drive home.
Magistrate Nunzio La Rosa said when motorists mixed cannabis and alcohol, they were no longer in control of their vehicle.
"People have done what you did on that day and killed their friends," he said.
"It is a grace of God that you are not dead and more importantly, no one else was injured."
