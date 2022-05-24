Police seek information after car fire

Warrnambool police are requesting information from the public after a Toyota Rav4 was partially burnt in a fire at north Warrnambool last weekend.
Senior Constable Rebecca Wills appealed for witnesses to come forward after the car fire in Mountain Ash Drive late last Sunday, May 22.
Police believe the vehicle started burning about 11.30pm and was partially damaged in the blaze.
Senior Constable Wills said the cause of the fire was currently unknown.
Anyone with information is requested to contact the Warrnambool police station on 5560 1333 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
