The Standard

Witnesses sought after car fire in north Warrnambool

AT
By Andrew Thomson
May 24 2022 - 12:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police seek information after car fire

Warrnambool police are requesting information from the public after a Toyota Rav4 was partially burnt in a fire at north Warrnambool last weekend.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.