Rabbits Ellie and Darcy are looking for a new home

Updated May 24 2022 - 2:57am, first published 12:19am
ADORABLE: Rabbits Ellie and Darcy are looking for a new home. They can be adopted from Warrnambool's RSPCA.

This week's Pets of the Week are Ellie and Darcy, an adorable pair of one-year-old mini lop rabbits.

