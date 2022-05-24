This week's Pets of the Week are Ellie and Darcy, an adorable pair of one-year-old mini lop rabbits.
Ellie and Darcy are two best friends looking for a home together.
Advertisement
Their favourite activities include exploring, eating their favourite foods and cuddling with each other.
They are looking for a home where they can have a nice indoor enclosure and some outside time when the weather is nice.
They love to explore their surroundings so would also enjoy time to roam around inside your house.
They would suit a home with primary school and older people and would be OK in a home with well behaved kitties. Microchip: 956000014697563 and 956000014703194. Source: BR100934.
They are located at Warrnambool's RSPCA.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.