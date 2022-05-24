"Everything is changing around," Castledine said. "I think we are showing we are versatile in that sense. Nikki Clover, who is 14, has been getting a run in A grade and is doing really well. We've been pulling up from juniors and A reserve, Liv Williams and Kira Gordon played up in A grade on Saturday and really held their own. And Macy Gale last round played and shot beautifully, she changed the game. Kudos to her as well for guiding Danica through the GA position."

