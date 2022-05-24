Hollie Castledine says time is helping Timboon's new-look A grade outfit find its connections.
Castledine, 21, was the sole returning A grader from Timboon's 2021 squad, and as such, has taken on captaincy duties this year.
"We're going really well considering no-one has really played together before," she said. "It's taken a bit to adjust but I think we're finally settling into this team."
Arguably the Demons' 1-5-1 record doesn't do their performances justice, with three losses decided by four goals of less while the group got within 10 goals of 6-1 side Panmure.
"It's been super close," Castledine said. "I think if we can band together for four quarters, hopefully we'll start to win a few more games."
Like most clubs, Timboon is adjusting to player unavailability, Castledine sometimes lining up at centre rather than in her traditional defensive posting while wing attack Danica Clough was utilised in goal attack against Nirranda on Saturday.
"Everything is changing around," Castledine said. "I think we are showing we are versatile in that sense. Nikki Clover, who is 14, has been getting a run in A grade and is doing really well. We've been pulling up from juniors and A reserve, Liv Williams and Kira Gordon played up in A grade on Saturday and really held their own. And Macy Gale last round played and shot beautifully, she changed the game. Kudos to her as well for guiding Danica through the GA position."
Joining Hollie back at Timboon this season is sister Jaimie, 17, who last year focused on football commitments.
"It's pretty cool, we bicker a bit on court but that's alright," Castledine laughed.
With most of Timboon's players aged 25 or under, Castledine expects the squad to grow throughout the year. She said her captaincy was a different role for her this year.
"I've never been the eldest in the team, there was always older leaders around," she said. "It's different to have to step up and take on that role. It's been fun."
Castledine said the squad took a positive outlook from its 29-65 loss against the Blues last round, the 36-goal deficit the third smallest of the season behind Merrivale (17) and South Rovers (33).
"I thought we played really well as a team," she said. "We stuck it out for the four quarters. We took that (margin) away as being, we were very defensive, our pressure was good. I think we held our own."
Timboon host Kolora-Noorat on Saturday.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
