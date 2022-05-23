After a cool start, today across the south-west will be fine but there's a few wet days ahead.
At 7.30am this morning in Warrnambool it was 4.5 degrees and felt like -0.1.
Today there's the chance of morning fog, it will be a a sunny day with light winds becoming north-easterly 15 to 25 km/h later in the morning.
Daytime maximum temperatures across the region will be between 17 and 20 degrees.
Warrnambool is expecting a top of 20 degrees, Hamilton and Portland 19, Port Fairy 20 and Colac 18.
A weakening high pressure system over Tasmania will move eastward to the southern Tasman Sea this afternoon.
Air flow will tend north to north-easterly across Victoria during Wednesday as a low pressure trough approaches from the west, with the trough to slowly cross Victoria during Thursday and Friday.
Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a medium (60 per cent) chance of showers (0-1.2mm) in the west with daytime temperatures reaching between 16 and 19.
Thursday will be cloudy with a very high (90 per cent) chance of showers (3-6mm) and daytime temperatures reaching between 15 and 18.
Friday will again be partly cloudy with a very high (90 per cent) chance of showers (1.2-3mm) and daytime temperatures dropping to around 15.
There's also a tip for showers on Saturday and Sunday but no great rainfall.
