The Standard

At 7.30am in Warrnambool it was 4.5 degrees and felt like -0.1.

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated May 23 2022 - 9:52pm, first published 9:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cool: Looking north this morning at 7.30am. Today we're expecting a top of 20 degrees.

After a cool start, today across the south-west will be fine but there's a few wet days ahead.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.